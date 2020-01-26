Google Search recently introduced favicons to the search results and not many are happy with this decision. While I’ve switched to DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine that could serve as a potential Google Search alternative, I saw various people complain about the new visual change of Google Search results, which inspired me to look for ways to bring back the old UI. That’s when I stumbled upon this cool browser extension that lets you revert back to the old Google Search results page.

Using the extension is pretty much simple. Install the extension, restart the browser, and you’re done. Below is a comparison of how the search results look before and after using the extension.

As you can see, the older interface looks much better and clean, at least to me. If you’re someone who hates the new design, go ahead and install the extension to bring back the Google Search results page you’re used to.

The extension is available for both Google Chrome and Firefox. In case you’re wondering, you can use the extension in the newly-launched Microsoft Edge as well since it is based on Chromium and it supports extensions from the Chrome Web Store. Check out the extension from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Bring Classic Back (Chrome) | Download Better Google search Results (Firefox)