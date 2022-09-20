Excitel Won’t Charge Any Onboarding Fee With This Plan

Excitel has a new festive offer to attract new users in India. The internet service provider is now offering its 300Mbps plan without any onboarding charges. The plan can cost people as low as Rs 600. Read on to know more about this.

New Excitel Festive Offer Introduced

If you are willing to switch to Excitel’s fiber broadband plans, you can get the 300Mbps plan without any onboarding charges. This means that you won’t have to pay for the device/networking equipment or the security deposit.

Speaking on the launch, Vivek Raina, CEO & Co-Founder, Excitel, said, “We at Excitel are working towards building solutions that offer ease to our customers, be it policies to ensure reduced time customer redressal or for data plans that are affordable. The launch of our introductory offer is another endeavor to reduce customer hassle when switching to fiber the home services.“

The plan also includes free access to OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Voot, Zee5, and Playbox TV. This will be available for 90 days. To get OTT Standard and OTT Premium add-ons, you will have to pay Rs 100 and Rs 200 extra, respectively.

You can get the 300Mbps plan for Rs 667/month if you opt for 3 months, Rs 635/month for 6 months, Rs 565/month for 9 months, and Rs 530/month for 12 months. The single-month plan isn’t eligible for the offer and users will have to pay the Rs 2,000 refundable security amount for the same.

To recall, Excitel recently introduced the 400Mbps plan, which starts at Rs 599 a month. It can also be purchased for 3, 6, 9, and 12 months, which will further decrease the per-month cost of the plan.

This is a one-time offer for new customers and can be availed via the company’s website or with the help of an Excitel Regional Partner. It is valid until the end of October. So, will you switch to Excitel for the new festive offer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.