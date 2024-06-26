Elden Ring Patch 1.12.2 Rebalances Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes

Since Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree was launched, many have pointed out its difficulty and how it feels more challenging than the base game. This resulted in the Steam rating for the game plummeting to mixed reviews. However, the latest Elden Ring Patch 1.12.2 is finally making some much-needed changes.

The update improves the curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. So now, the blessing you receive from the Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes will be initially higher.

Similarly, the second half of the blessing buff will gradually increase to balance out the power spike from the initial usage. The buff provided by the final blessing enhancements in-game also has a slight buff.

With this, players should get some respite during the beginning hours of the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. You must still find and use the Scadutree Fragments and the Revered Spirit Ashes. So, make sure you are doing it.

Outside of that, the Elden Ring 1.12.2 patch doesn’t bring anything substantial. FromSoftware did mention that PC players might be getting worse performance due to a bug where ray-tracing in Elden Ring is turned on by default.

So do turn it off in the settings to see if it will boost your performance. The developers also confirmed that better balance adjustments and fixes would come to Elden Ring through a future update.

What do you think of this tiny minor update? Does this change things up for you? Or did you finish the game before the update? Let us know in the comments below. If nothing else, this should finally help all the Elden Ring revered spirit ashes and ultimately all Elden Ring DLC bosses.