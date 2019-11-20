After originally unveiling it at its annual hardware event in late September, Amazon has finally launched its Echo Flex smart speaker with Alexa support in India. The Echo device plugs directly into a standard wall outlet to bring the power of Alexa all-around your household. It houses a tiny speaker, far-field mics, two buttons up-front, an LED light and a standard USB port to enable users to charge their phones or connect accessories.

The Echo Flex works with a whole host of smart devices, including smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link and more. Just like other Echo devices, the Flex can also be connected to a set of speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for a higher audio output. Amazon also claims that the device is built with “multiple layers of privacy controls”, including a ‘microphone-off button’ that electronically disconnects the microphone.

Speaking on the occasion of the Echo Flex launch in India, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, said: “Our customers are looking for more options on where they can place Echo devices across their homes. We heard them. With its compact form, Echo Flex can be plugged in directly into an electrical socket to provide all functionalities of an Echo device”.

The Echo Flex is available for pre-order for Rs. 2,999, but only will start shipping from December 10. For a limited time, Amazon is also offering a Wipro 9W Smart LED bulb worth Rs. 2,099 for free with the purchase of every Echo Flex. It’s worth noting, however, that the Indian pricing of the Echo Flex is significantly higher than its US price-tag of $25 (around Rs. 1,800).