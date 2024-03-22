Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets ‘Mostly Negative’ Reviews Due to Surprise Microtransaction Reveal

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been released globally and received a lot of praise from players for its gameplay and graphical features. However, there is another side to this picture. While the game is supposed to be a successful launch, oncoming Steam reviews right now are ‘Mostly Negative‘ when writing this.

Although people might think the game is being criticized for performance issues that Capcom addressed earlier, it is more than just that. One of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s major disappointments is the cheap and on-the-face microtransactions.

Microtransactions Led to Negative Steam Review Bombing

This is a shocker, as Capcom never mentioned such microtransaction features in the game before release. If you go to Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Steam DLC page, you will notice multiple important resources and utilities required for the game’s progress are locked behind microtransactions.

These include $1-5 purchases for Portcrystals, Arisen editor, etc. These purchases do not grant you utilities forever. They come in limited quantities and are usable only a couple of times, in some cases only once.

The character you create also stays on Capcom’s server, so you need to pay even to have the editing option. A player on the review points out that “$1.99 to edit your character appearance in a single-player game after spending $80.00.” is too much.

While Capcom is trying to make a profit from the highly anticipated game, this is not sitting well with players. At the time of writing this article, Dragon’s Dogma 2 store page on Steam has 3772 reviews and only 36% of them are positive. According to Steam players, this is mostly due to Denuvo, bad optimization, and microtransactions.

It seems to be a disastrous start for the game that is supposed to be a GOTY contender. Although there are many reasons for this negative review bombing, hiding these microtransaction features did not go well for Capcom. Some players even said, “This is the biggest fumble of 2024.”

Being such a pricey title, having so many limitations bound by microtransactions is a bad move. It doesn’t help that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently struggling to perform well on most devices. With the RE 4 remake already having some DLC tactics in its game, Capcom should address this issue.

This hampers player experience, especially in the RPG genre, as progression should not be under limits when you already pay a hefty amount to get the game.

I personally think Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a good experience, but Capcom should be better in terms of community service. What do you think about Dragon’s Dogma 2 getting negative reviews? Do you think it deserves such criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments below.