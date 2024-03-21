Dragon’s Dogma 2 Performance Issues Disappoint Players, Capcom Scrambling for Fixes

Dragon’s Dogma 2 reviews are already out and every critic has mentioned one thing in common, performance issues. According to early reviews, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is locked at 30 FPS on consoles, even though it is uncapped. Performance reviews on PCs are even more concerning as the game is struggling to run on the best rigs. The bad performance reviews are starting to make the pre-purchase owners concerned. Players have started to wonder whether they should refund now and wait for the performance reviews on release, before buying the game.

The silver lining for PC users is that the reviews only mention bad performance when it comes to interaction in cities. The open world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems to run fairly well, averaging 60-90 FPS on 1080p. Compared to that, the FPS is being reported to tank to 20-30 FPS in cities for PCs.

When it comes to consoles, the FPS is almost locked at around 30 FPS in both the open world and large cities. This is obviously a bit underwhelming, but it has led to a better constant experience than for PC players.

Thankfully, Capcom is already looking for a fix and has given us an idea of what is causing the performance issue on PCs for Dragon's Dogma 2. On IGN's queries to Capcom about the performance issues, the company responded that the high CPU demand from NPCs in the game is the likely cause for the issues.

Each of the NPCs has a large amount of CPU usage allocated to them, which dynamically calculates the impact of their physical presence in different situations. Capcom further mentions that they are looking for ways to improve performance in the future.

How far in the future we are going to see the improvements is still hard to tell, but this statement should give some respite to the Dragons Dogma 2 fans. And the game might still run considerably better with the day 1 patch and newly optimized graphics driver.

The game reviews also sing praises for the combat, open world, and other game mechanics, and even bad performance on launch cannot take it away. Dragon’s Dogma 2 looks extremely fun and the performance issues may be concerning, it won’t stop die-hard fans from giving the game a try.