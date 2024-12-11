Dr. Stone Science Future (Season 4) Release Date Confirmed with New Trailer

Dr. Stone is returning after a year for its fourth season in 2025. Many fans might not be aware, but this is the final season of the Dr. Stone anime series. As we are nearing 2025, fans are beginning to wonder when they can stream the most-anticipated Dr. Stone Season 4. Well, the production staff has finally shared the details about the final season of Dr. Stone: Science Future.

TMS Entertainment has announced the release date of Dr. Stone: Science Future today by sharing a new trailer for the first cour. Dr. Stone Season 4 is split into three cours and the first part of the anime series is scheduled to premiere on January 9, 2025.

Moreover, Netflix has confirmed that the final season of this sci-fi adventurous anime will be readily available to stream on their platform starting January 9 in Asian countries. For viewers outside of Asia, Crunchyroll confirmed the availability on their platform earlier this year.

The gripping main trailer linked above gives us a glimpse of Senku, Gin, Chrome, and several other members of Team Science going toe-to-toe against the series’ biggest villains, Dr. Zeno (voiced by Kenji Nojima) and Stanley (voiced by Koji Yusa).

We have come a long way in our quest to seek the origin of petrification. From now on, it is clear that it is going to be an all-out science war for one last time in a new America.

Furthermore, the new trailer also includes the opening song — Casanova Posse performed by Ali, and the ending song — Rolling Stone performed by Breimen for the upcoming season. Having said that, are you excited to witness the epic science war in Dr. Stone’s final season? Let us know in the comments below.