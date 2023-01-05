Dizo Watch D pro with Dizo OS Set to Launch in India on Janaury 9

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo is all set to launch a new smartwatch called the Dizo Watch D Pro as part of the Watch D range in India on January 9. The smartwatch will come with the Dizo OS and the first-ever Dizo D1 chipset. Here’s what all to expect.

Dizo Watch D Pro Coming Soon

The Dizo Watch D Pro will be the first by the company will run the Dizo OS, which will bring along the smart glance feature. This will show you the daily brief, alarm, heart rate, SpO2, and more details by swiping right on the home screen. #DIZOD1chipset💠, #DIZOOS☄️ and a 1.85" big & bright display⌚. Explore the powerful features of #DIZOWatchDPro.

Launching on 9th Jan, 12 PM, on @flipkart.



Launching on 9th Jan, 12 PM, on @flipkart.

There will be features like Art Filter for watch face customization, camera control with shutter countdown, smart DND mode, and more details for the weather app (wind speed, humidity, and UV Index).

With the D1 chipset, there will be room for a powerful GPU and 4 times more RAM, as compared to other watches that tend to have 600KB RAM.

The Dizo Watch D Pro will also feature a 1.85-inch circular display with 600 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Besides the usual health features, the smartwatch will also come with single-chipset Bluetooth Calling support for a stable calling experience.

The Watch D Pro will also be available to buy via Flipkart. More details, including the price, will be out on January 9. So, stay tuned to this space for all the information you need. Are you excited about the upcoming Dizo smartwatch? Let us know in the comments below.