Dizo Watch D with a Big 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has added yet another budget smartwatch to its portfolio with the launch of the Dizo Watch D in India. This smartwatch comes with a large display, which is claimed to be the biggest in its segment, along with various features. Read on to know more.

Dizo Watch D: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch D features a square dial and a 1.8-inch large display with 550 nits of peak brightness and curved tempered glass for a premium feel. It also comes with a metal frame and silicone straps of various colors. The smartwatch comes with support for more than 150 watch faces. The Dizo Watch D also supports customizable widgets.

It also comes with over 110 sports modes, both indoor and outdoor. The Dizo Watch D gets 5ATM water resistance and is swim-proof too. It is backed by a 350mAh battery and can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It can dully charge in about 2 hours.

There are a number of health-related features to use. This includes a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, and period tracking. Users can also record their steps taken, calories burnt, and track their water consumption. Plus, there’s a sedentary reminder too.

The watch is compatible with the Dizo app and supports features like GPS running route tracking, workout report sharing, and daily/weekly/monthly exercise reports. Much like the other Dizo watches, there’s support for smart controls to access notifications, weather, music, and more via the Dizo Watch D.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch D is priced at Rs 1,999 and can be purchased via Flipkart, starting June 14. It comes in various attractive colorways, namely, Classic Black, Steel White, Copper Pink, Bronze Green, and Dark Blue.

So, what do you think about the new Dizo Watch D? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.