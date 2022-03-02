Dizo Watch 2 Sports with a 1.69-inch Display, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Realme’s TechLife brand Dizo has added a new smartwatch called the Dizo Watch 2 Sports to its portfolio in India. The new smartwatch is another variant of the Dizo Watch 2 and comes with various attractions such as water resistance, more than 110 sports modes, and more.

Dizo Watch 2 Sports: Specs and Features

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports has a square-shaped dial with a sleek frame and is said to be 20% lighter than the Watch 2 model. There are multiple colorways to choose from such as Classic Black, Silver Grey, Dark Green, Passion Red, Ocean Blue, and Golden Pink.

It comes with a big 1.69-inch high-refresh-rate TFT touch display, which comes with 600 nits of peak brightness. It also has an anti-fingerprint coating. The watch also supports over 150 watch faces, which can be changed via the Dizo app.

The Watch 2 Sports comes with more than 110 sports modes, including both indoor and outdoor activities, and allows you to access various sports features such as GPS Running Route Tracking, Workout report sharing, and exercise reports (daily, weekly, monthly) from the Dizo app.

Apart from keeping a track of your physical activities, you can also monitor your health with the Watch 2 Sports’ heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, menstrual tracker, calorie tracker, and step counter, among other things. You will also be able to keep a track of your water intake and get a sedentary reminder if you haven’t moved in a while.

The smartwatch is backed by a 260mAh battery, which takes around 2 hours to fully charge. It also can ensure 10-day battery life and 20-day battery life on standby. As mentioned earlier, it has support for 5ATM water resistance and smart controls such as music control, smartphone camera control, alarm, find my phone, notifications, and the ability to take or ignore calls.

Price and Availability

The Dizo Watch 2 Sports is priced at Rs 2,499 and will be available to buy via Flipkart, starting March 8. As a special offer, you can get the smartwatch for just Rs 1,999 on the first sale day. It comes with a 12-month warranty.