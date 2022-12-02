DigiYatra Service Introduced at Airports for Entry via Facial Recognition

The Indian Government has introduced the new DigiYatra service at three airports in the country to make the entry process smooth and digital. Introduced by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, DigiYatra will help in paperless entry to airports with the help of facial recognition. Have a look at the details.

DigiYatra Service Is Here!

DigiYatra will dismiss the need for a physical boarding pass and will help you easily pass the entry and pre-security check at the airport. The service will help in hassle-free entry into airports without getting in long queues and is touted to come with enhanced security. "#DigiYatra पूरी तरह से आधार के साथ लिंक्ड है। इसलिए अगर कोई व्यक्ति जिसके विरुद्ध कोई कार्यवाही चल रही है, तो इसकी जानकारी तुरंत हो जाएगी। यात्री सुरक्षा की दिशा में भी ये एक अहम कदम है।"



This is currently available at the IGI airport in Delhi, Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore, and Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi. It is expected to reach more airports like the Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada, and Kolkata airports by next year. For those who don’t know, it was earlier available at the Hyderabad airport for three months.

DigiYatra is currently available for domestic flights and can be availed of at Gate 2, Terminal 3. It is available for Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo flights, and more options are to be added soon.

To use the service, you will be required to download the DigiYatra app and register by linking your Aadhaar card and a clear selfie. Since it’s linked to Aadhaar, it will ensure more secure usage. Once done, you will have to upload the boarding pass to stay ready for the next travel. The app is available on both Android and iOS.

Once the enrollment is done, you will have to need to scan the bar-coded boarding pass in the app at the E-Gate, verify yourself via facial recognition, and validate again at the DigiYatra Gate at Zone 1 PESC inside the airport. Post this, you will be ready for the security check. You can have a look at the video below for more details on this. Do let us know how you feel about this new contactless entry into the airports in the comments below.