Dexter: Original Sin New Trailer Teases the Brutal Beginning of Dexter’s Journey

Dexter: Original Sin is the much-awaited prequel series to Dexter, which was released back in 2006 on Showtime. Initially, the upcoming crime drama series was titled Dexter: Origins, but later, the creators decided to proceed with Dexter: Original Sin. Now that we are almost close to the prequel’s release, Paramount Global released its first trailer, marking the beginning of a serial killer’s journey.

Dexter: Original Sin Trailer Shows Dexter’s Origin

The trailer begins with the narration of Michael C. Hall, who will be heard as young Dexter’s inner voice in the series. Michael’s Dexter also gives us an appearance at the start of the trailer. He lies senseless on the floor, and then the narration starts: It’s really like they say, your life flashes before your eyes. After that, we see how Dexter gets into all the wrongdoings. Harry Morgan provokes him to become a mass murderer. He says you need to eliminate the bad guys, the ones who deserve to die.

Dexter concluded after a successful run of eight years, and following that, we get to see the continuation of the story in Dexter: New Blood which was released in 2021 on Paramount. The series became one of the most watched and loved shows on the streaming platform. Well, it’s no wonder creators decided to come up with an origin story of Dexter to let viewers know how it all started.

Patrick Gibson is seen portraying young Dexter’s role in the series, and it would be safe to say that the actor will do justice to the character whom Michael C. Hall popularized. Besides him, we will see many other brilliant actors, including Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, and more. While Michael won’t be there, we will not feel the void that much. That’s because the fans will be able to hear him in the form of Young Dexter.