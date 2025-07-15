Cyberpunk 2077 is Coming to Mac on July 17

Apple wants to cement the idea that its new M-series Mac machines can do gaming, and what better game to prove it than Cyberpunk 2077? It is one of the most demanding gaming titles of the decade, and it is finally coming to macOS on July 17th. It will be available for download from the Mac App Store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.com.

The game was originally scheduled to come out earlier this year, but it was delayed, and it is finally releasing next week. This is the Ultimate Edition of the open-world RPG, featuring the base game, the Phantom Liberty expansion, and patch 2.3, which includes new photo modes, gameplay adjustments, and additional vehicles. It will also come with cross progression.

Image Courtesy: CD Projekt Red

The game will feature the “For this Mac” graphic preset, which will automatically tailor the settings according to the hardware. But more powerful chipsets like the Max and the Ultra will fully support path tracing, which will offer hyper-realistic lightning and reflections. Cyberpunk on Mac will also come with HDR support, which is good news if you own Apple’s XDR display.

Neither Apple nor CD Projekt Red has shared any performance numbers yet. But we do know that the Cyberpunk on Mac will feature AMD’s FSR upscaling and frame generation technology alongside MetalFX upscaling. This will offer smoother gameplay and better FPS even with path tracing enabled. Another Apple-related feature is support for spatial audio and head-tracking with AirPods Pro.

Hardware Requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac

CD Projekt Red has heavily optimized the game to work on all Macs running on Apple Silicon. That said, here are the hardware requirements to run Cyberpunk on your Mac.

At least 16 GB of unified RAM.

Mac running on M1, M2, M3, or M4 series of Apple Silicon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated titles on Mac, and if CD Projekt Red and Apple could pull it off well, we might see a hopeful future for Apple’s hardware in gaming. Are you planning on playing Cyberpunk 2077 on your Mac? Let us know in the comments below.