Latest WuWa x Cyberpunk Edgerunners Update Reunites David and Lucy At Last

The latest Wuthering Waves X Cyberbunk Edgerunners in version 3.4 is one of the best collaborations in the game’s history. Today, the limited-time crossover event ended with the unexpected reunion of David and Lucy, the ending we deserved, leaving the fans in tears.

Whether you have played the Cyberpunk 2077 game or only watched the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime, you are well aware that there are no happy endings in Night City. The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ended on a tragic note with the unexpected death of David Martinez, who sacrificed his life to let his partner, Lucy Kushinada.

The duo always dreamed of going to the moon together, and that never became a reality in the anime. This is where the Wuthering Waves X Cyberbunk Edgerunners collaboration comes in, giving a bittersweet yet satisfying conclusion to the limited-time event.

At the end of the event, Lucy finally reunites with David on the moon just as they had wanted to in the beginning. Even those who rarely cry have shed a tear at the sight of Lucy running and hugging David on the moon. You can watch the tearful ending of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collab below:

In case you didn’t know, the recent WuWa collab explores Lucy’s journey following David’s death. David is still dead in the Cyberpunk universe, but Lucy finally gets a chance to meet her partner in crime in her memory frequency. That is why both David and Rebecca were glitching during their debuts. Even David stated that he is just a dream Lucy is seeing right now.

But it doesn’t matter to Lucy and the Cyberpunk fans who have been waiting for a reunion for ages. Lucy finally gets the moment to sit with David on the moon (with the I Really Want to Stay at Your House song playing in the background), and that’s more than enough to make a grown man cry. Moments after their reunion, David says his final goodbye to Lucy before the memory fragments disintegrate.

Following David, Rebecca, who can’t handle the mushy goodbyes, bids farewell by giving Lucy a warm hug and then vanishes. Now, some may say this is not a real reunion, but it truly feels real to millions of fans whose hearts were shattered to pieces watching the tragic ending of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners a few years back.

Fans are surprised that, of all the studios associated with Cyberpunk, Wuthering Waves is finally giving the happy ending we deserved: “Wuwa out here giving happy endings and bro making me shed a tear.” Even fans who don’t play the Wuthering Waves game are finding the reunion epic on every level. “I don’t know this game, and I’m not interested in playing it, but this is really epic,” a Cyberpunk fan said. Another fan commented on the tearful reunion, “Crying wasn’t on my damn to-do list today, but thanks for penciling it in.”

Wuthering Wave players are now calling the final moments of the collab a full-blown anime. Kuro Games Team has faithfully focused on Lucy’s story and given the fans a heartfelt finale with the reunion of David and Lucy. Having said that, what do you think about the long-awaited reunion of David and Lucy in Wuthering Waves x Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collaboration? Let us know in the comments below.