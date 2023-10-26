Crossbeats Announces New Nexus Smartwatch with ChatGPT in India

Indian wearable brand Crossbeats has announced a new smartwatch called Nexus. The affordable option isn’t that ordinary as it includes ChatGPT integration, Apple-inspired Dynamic Island, and more at under Rs 5,000. Have a look at the details.

Crossbeats Nexus: Specs and Features

The Nexus smartwatch has a metallic chassis and a rotating crown for easy navigation. It features a 2.01-inch AMOLED display, which includes a ‘Dynamic Island,’ and yes, it’s like the one Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models and extended to the latest iPhone 15 series. This will showcase notifications and more. However, not much is known about its proper capabilities yet.

Another highlight is the inclusion of ChatGPT conversational AI, which has been a rage in the tech world lately. The smartwatch also comes with an Ebook reader. The Crossbeats Nexus does support GPS Dynamic Route tracking and an altimeter.

Archit Agarwal, Co-Founder of Crossbeats, said, “We’re embarking on an exciting journey into innovative, purpose-driven solutions with the launch of Crossbeat Nexus. We are also looking forward to making substantial investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, incorporating cutting-edge technology. These advancements will empower us to manufacture consumer technology products of exceptional quality, aligning with the most stringent global standards.“

Other than this, not much is known about the smartwatch. But we expect the usual health features like a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and probably, a blood pressure monitor. There will be the ability to track steps, calories, and even the distance covered.

It will most likely come with support for Bluetooth Calling, a wide range of watch faces, and much more. The watch could also include an IP rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Crossbeats Nexus is priced at Rs 5,999 and is now up for pre-booking for Rs 999. There’s no word on its exact availability details but it is slated to arrive this Diwali. The smartwatch comes in Black and Silver color options.