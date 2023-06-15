This Smartwatch Offers a 90Hz Display at Under Rs 4,000

Crossbeats has added a new smartwatch, the Ignite Stellr to its portfolio in India. The main highlight of the watch is its display, there’s a huge 2.01-inch screen, which supports a high refresh rate often seen on smartphones, that too, under Rs 4,000. Sounds crazy, right? Check out the details below.

Crossbeats Ignite Stellr: Specs and Features

The new Ignite Stellr has a 2.01-inch square AMOLED display (touted as the largest-ever AMOLED screen on a smartwatch) with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness. It also comes with support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) feature and more than 500 customizable watch face options. There’s a rotating crown for various controls too.

The watch supports Bluetooth version 5.3 and an inbuilt speaker and mic, which lends help in stable and convenient Bluetooth Calling. The health features include a blood pressure monitor, a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, and a sleep tracker. Plus, you get to track the calories burnt, steps taken, and distance covered.

The smartwatch can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge and can provide up to 10 days of standby time. With Bluetooth Calling enabled, this can only provide up to 2 days of running time. It also enables access to built-in games, an alarm clock, a calendar, and so much more.

Price and Availability

The Crossbeats Ignite Stellr is priced at Rs 3,499 and will be up for grabs via Amazon, starting June 18. There are two strap options; silicon in grey, black, and blue colors, and metallic in black and silver variants.

So, will go for the “too-good-to-be-true” affordable smartwatch? It appears quite a catch on paper but it remains to be seen how it actually performs in the real world! Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.