Cillian Murphy Confirmed to Return in 28 Years Later Trilogy

28 Years Later is one of the most anticipated horror titles of 2025. When the first trailer for the movie was released earlier, fans mistook a zombie for Cillian Murphy. But the production team and the respective actor who portrayed the zombie later confirmed that this isn’t Cillian Murphy’s zombie form. Now, Danny Boyle, the director of the threequel movie, has officially confirmed that Cillian Murphy is returning to the 28 Years Later trilogy at Sony’s Presentation in CinemaCon 2025 today.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures (via X/@28YearsLaterMov)

At the CinemaCon event today, it was revealed that two more 28 Years Later movies are in work as the team is aiming for a new trilogy. The sequel to 28 Years Later is titled “28 Years Later: The Bone Temple,” and the third part remains unnamed at the moment. During this trilogy announcement, Danny Boyle teased the fans about the potential return of Cillian Murphy as Jim in the 28 Years Later Trilogy by saying:

“Like all good things in life, you may have to wait a little while for him to make his appearance.” – Danny Boyle

Now Danny Boyle’s statement at CinemaCon 2025 indicates that Cillian Murphy will return in the upcoming second or third installments in the 28 Years Later Trilogy instead of the first part. There is also a chance that Cillian Murphy could be teased in the ending or post-credits scene of 28 Years Later.

Cillian has come a long way since his role in the 28 Days Later movie. The Oscar-winning actor will get a significant role in the latter parts of the 28 Years Later Trilogy. We have to wait until the release of 28 Years Later, which will happen on June 20, 2025, to get a glimpse of the future of Cillian’s role in this beloved zombie franchise.

In the meantime, will Cillian return as a hero or a villain in the upcoming 28 Years Later movies? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.