Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers out there, and even though I’ve switched to Chromium-based Edge ever since it first came out, it’s no secret that Chrome remains, for the most part, the de-facto standard for web browsing.

If you’re a Chrome user you must be aware that the browser doesn’t display the complete URL in the address bar. It strips the URL of the ‘www’ and the ‘http/https’ parts. This may be for aesthetics, but it’s something that apparently a lot of people were not happy with. I say that, because in the latest Chrome Canary build, Google has given an experimental feature-flag that allows users to display the complete URL in the address bar of the browser.

As you can see in the image above, the URL for Beebom now shows ‘https’ as well. Like I said earlier, the feature is currently being tested in Chrome Canary, but it should make its way to the Stable release for Chrome soon, so if this is something that has always bugged you, your days of woe are about to come to an end.

Meanwhile, if you can’t wait to check the feature out, here’s how you can enable it in Chrome Canary: