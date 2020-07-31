If you use Google Chrome on your Android smartphone for all your browsing needs, you’ll be glad to know that the company is adding yet another feature to the browser. Chrome on Android will soon start supporting biometric authentication for payments you make on the web.

The upcoming feature has been announced by Google, along with details about how it will work on Android. Basically, you will be able to set up biometric authentication to work with payment information on Chrome and use it seamlessly. The first time you use a new debit or credit card with this method you will have to enter the CVV number on your own. However, subsequent transactions will not require you to enter any information.

While that will definitely make the process faster and more seamless, it does raise questions about security. After all, your payment details are accessible with your biometric data. Fortunately, Google has clarified that the biometric data itself will be encrypted and will stay on-device.

Also coming to Chrome is the new touch to fill feature that we have reported on earlier as well. Back then, the feature was only available on Chrome Beta and as far as we can tell, it’s still not available in the stable channel. However, both biometric authentication and touch to fill will be rolling out to users in the coming weeks.