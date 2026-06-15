New Witcher Multiplayer Leak Has Fans Comparing It to Monster Hunter and Destiny

The Witcher franchise is best known for its expansive single-player adventures, but a new leak has surfaced online stating that the studio, CD Projekt Red, might head in a new direction. The unannounced Witcher multiplayer project paints a picture of a cooperative action RPG in which players can create their own Witcher models and embark on monster-hunting adventures. Naturally, the leak has sparked discussion among the Path Walkers, and many have even compared it to titles like Monster Hunter and Destiny.

The Witcher Co-Op Mode Spin-Off Leaked, Set in 1230 A.D.

Gamers were overjoyed to hear about the Witcher 3 DLC announcement, and the latest rumored co-op project has given them plenty to talk about for weeks. According to the leaked information from MP1st, the rumored Witcher multiplayer game is reportedly set around the year 1230.

This means that the events will be set long before Geralt has started his own adventures. So, instead of stepping into the shoes of an experienced monster hunter, you will be required to build your own custom Witcher and choose from a defined set of skills and abilities. So, it’s basically choosing from different classes and progression paths that would allow you to take unique roles in combat and co-op activities.

Image Credit: CD Projekt Red

According to the leaked reports, the gameplay structure will be focused on accepting contracts, tracking down dangerous beasts, and battling the fierce monsters in the forests. The combat is supposed to be a combination of well-timed parries, dodges, blocks, and potion usage.

Does the description seem familiar? If yes, then you’re not alone, because it instantly reminded fans of Monster Hunter’s hunt-based gameplay loop. One player compared the concept to some of the biggest live-service action games, saying: “Yeah, basically ‘Division x Witcher’ would be so much fun. Like a real looter-fighter or MMO-lite. More like Division/Destiny than a heavy WoW.”

And, across the gameplay forums and socials, gamers have discussed the Witcher multiplayer project to have a similar gather, prepare, hunt, and craft cycle. Another community member summed up the debate by stating: “So, Monster Hunter but in the Witcher universe? That does not sound bad. The problem is Capcom knows how to make combat for their games. CDPR could never figure out combat for the Witcher games.“

It has been quite some time since CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 4 tech demo trailer and The Witcher 3 DLC as well. Among these announcements, the studio branching out on a potential Witcher multiplayer experience was not entirely expected, and the community reactions are thereby mixed. There’s a sense of excitement about the possibility of exploring the Witcher universe with friends; however, not everyone is convinced because the reports suggest that the main target is PC and mobile platforms, rather than consoles.

CD Projekt Red had previously confirmed a Witcher multiplayer project under the codename ‘Project Sirius‘ and it still remains unclear whether it is linked with the latest rumored leaks. For now, fans have to wait for further confirmation. So, are you excited for a Witcher multiplayer game if the leaks are accurate? Let us know in the comments below.