Capcom Suffers Major Data Breach Affecting Over 11.7 Million Users Worldwide

Capcom has suffered a major data breach via unauthorized third-party access on October 22, 2026, affecting more than 11.7 million accounts worldwide linked to its CAPCOM ID online service.

CAPCOM ID provides access to various online services and account features across Capcom’s gaming ecosystem, including titles such as Resident Evil Requiem and Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

In Capcom’s latest press release, the studio has apologized for the incident and has disclosed the number of CAPCOM ID accounts affected. Among them, the data breach has affected 11,774,247 e-mail records of users worldwide, particularly linked to date and time of account creation, last login, number of logins, client IP address used during last login.

Image Credit: Capcom

Capcom’s breach also exposed 43 records containing birth dates, gender, country or region, and nicknames. The company also confirmed 196 unauthorized password changes and says it has reset the affected passwords since.

In the same press release, Capcom confirmed that the data breach didn’t expose user-created custom passwords and credit card information. The studio has already notified affected users of the incident and reported the incident to Osaka Prefectural Police and Japan’s Personal Information Protection Commission.

Capcom detected signs of a possible breach on October 19, 2026 and formed an internal team to contain the incident. After confirming data leaks and unauthorized password changes on October 20, the company reported the breach to police on October 21.

Despite the major data breach, Capcom has confirmed that players can their email registered with the CAPCOM ID service to play titles like Street Fighter 6 and Pragmata without any hindrances. However, the studio has warned players to refrain from clicking any suspicious links or fraudulent emails impersonating Capcom.

“Based on the findings of the investigation, it will implement measures to prevent recurrence and further strengthen its information security framework,” concluded Capcom along with an apology to all affected users.

The studio also confirmed that it has “identified and addressed the attack method involved in this incident.” That said, was your CAPCOM ID account affected? Tell us in the comments section below.