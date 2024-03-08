Capcom Launches the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator

A Character Creator in an RPG is an essential feature most gamers love, and Capcom knew that when they started creating Dragon’s Dogma 2. As the hype around it increased, Capcom decided to give everyone a small taste of the game. This comes in the form of releasing the Character Creator earlier than the game launch, preparing everyone for their journey.

As announced on the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 X (formerly Twitter) account, Capcom has launched the Character Creator separately as a demo on PC and consoles. As one might expect, the Character Creator allows everyone to create their Dragon’s Dogma character that they’ll bring to the journey. This includes creating up to five characters from scratch and creating and modifying their Pawns.

But someone in Capcom’s dev team had the smartest idea to incentivize players to download it. Any character or pawn you create in the character creator will be available for you to pick and play from day one. This makes it easier for anyone excited to play the game to create and stay ready for the launch day. And they can ignore the time taken to make their character when the game launches on 22 March. You can access the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator by visiting this link. Prepare for your grand adventure!



Get ready for launch on March 22 by downloading Dragon's Dogma 2 Character Creator ＆ Storage to create your Arisen and main Pawn.



Data can be transferred to the main game.#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/9yx8PtxpvW— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 7, 2024

As for the Character Creator itself, it is a pretty standard character creator, seen in various recent Capcom games. You can modify almost every body part and also choose your character class. Similarly, you can do the same for Pawns. And since the Pawn system is a core mechanic in Dragon’s Dogma 2, this is a great thing for Capcom to do.

Let’s be honest. If you are an RPG player, chances are your first few hours of the game go into character creator. After all, you are a great roleplayer who wants to create your ideal character for scenarios. I know I did the same for Baldur’s Gate 3. Unfortunately, this resulted in me jumping into the game pretty late. Hence, something like this is a boon to me.

Will you be using the Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator? What are your planned characters? Let us know in the comments below.