Dragon’s Dogma 2 Gets an Official Release Date; Check it Out!

Dragon’s Dogma 2, the sequel to the cult-hit action RPG Dragon’s Dogma, officially gets a release date. Fans have been waiting for a sequel for a long time, and after its announcement last year, the clock started ticking for its impending release. We finally have a definite release date after steady and periodic updates and teases.

Capcom announced the title launch date in a 13-minute Dragon’s Dogma 2 showcase video. Hideaki Itsuno, creator and director of Dragon’s Dogma 2, and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi presented the upcoming game to everyone. The game will launch on March 22, 2023, for gamers on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

But the release date isn’t the only thing Capcom shared during the showcase. We also got important details about the title. For starters, the game takes place in a parallel world. The sequences of the game still follow the first game. The player’s heart gets taken by a Dragon, giving rise to the Arisen. We’ll have two main kingdoms to explore: the human-ruled Vermund and the Beastern nation of Battahl. There are a few other locations you can explore.

Apart from that, we also get a first look at the brand-new enemy in the game. It is called Talos, and it’s a giant with various weak points around the body. The player gets a say on how they want to take the enemy down, and honestly, the boss looks breathtaking.

Pawns also get an overhaul, where each can be unique, making them an enjoyable party member. Finally, Trickster, a new vocation, gets introduced, the impressive character creator is showcased, and we get a peek at Drake and Dulahand in action, two enemies in-game.

Pre-orders for Dragon’s Dogma 2 Are Live

Capcom also launched a pre-order campaign for Dragon’s Dogma 2 across all platforms. This is the first Capcom title to be priced at $70, and the pre-order nets some deals. The game will launch in two editions – standard and deluxe.

The standard edition of the game will only get you the game. However, the Deluxe edition gets you the ” a boon for adventurers – new journey” pack. It includes the following:

Explorer’s Camping Kit – Camping Gear

Dragon’s Dogma Music & Sound Collection – Custom Sounds

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy Lure Item

Heartfelt Pendant – A Thoughtful Gift

Ambivalent Rift Incense – Change Pawn Inclinations

Makeshift Gaol Key – Escape from gaol!

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Wakestone – Restore the dead to life! (A)

1500 Rift Crystals – Points to Spend Beyond the Rift

Pre-ordering Dragon’s Dogma 2 will get you the Superior Weapons Quartet. Each of the four vocations gets one of these weapons to equip. Deluxe edition pre-orders will net them the weapons and an accessory called “Ring of Assurance.”

So, are you excited for Dragon’s Dogma 2? What are your thoughts about the game? Do you plan on pre-ordering it? Let us know in the comments below.