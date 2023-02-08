Canon EOS R8 and EOS R50 Cameras Introduced in India

Canon has added two new cameras to its portfolio, the EOS R8 and the ESO R50 in India. The EOS R5 full-frame camera can be handy for high-quality video and still shooting while the EOS R50 is an entry-level mirrorless camera meant for Vlogging. Check out the details below.

Canon EOS R8: Specs and Features

The lightweight full-frame camera has a 24.2MP CMOS sensor that can provide oversampled footage of 4K at 60fps from the 6K source footage. It can also record slow-motion videos in Full HD. There’s also support for Movie Digital IS for shake-free handheld recording. It can ensure tilt corrections and 5-axis image stabilization, which also dismisses the need for OIS-supported lenses.

The EOS R8 also has the 10-bit 4:2:2 high dynamic range video recording in addition to the 8-bit format. There’s also support for HDR PQ Video and Canon Log 3 for better colors, especially during post-processing.

There are several cinematic features like focus breathing correction, exposure adjustment and setting, aspect marker display, and UVC (USB Video Class)/UAC (USB Audio Class) support. A Multi-function Shoe feature enables an interface for a cordless digital setup with compatible accessories.

For improved focus, the camera comes with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II technology, which is also found on the EOS R6 Mark II. The EOS iTR AF X system detects and locks the subject and acquires focus in less than 0.03 seconds. The camera can even work well in low-lighting conditions with low-light limits of up to EV-6.5 for stills and EV-42 for videos.

Canon has also introduced the new RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lenses to go with the EOS R8.

Canon EOS R50: Specs and Features

The Canon EOS R50 has a 24.2MP APS-C Format Image Sensor for sharper and more detailed images. It can also provide oversampled uncropped 4K output from 6K worth of data. Since it is meant for Vlogging, it has a lightweight design and weighs just 375 grams.

There’s support for the Movie IS (with Enhanced and On levels) for stable videos and for selfies, the Movie IS: Enhanced mode will come into play. The EOS R50 also supports an auto-level mode for the correction of the horizontal tilt.

It also gets support for a USB cable for live streaming and is compatible with the Camera Connect app for easy transfer of videos and photos to a smartphone via wireless Wi-Fi or wired USB-C connection. Additionally, the mirrorless camera comes with features like Advanced A+, Creative Bracket, and Subject Blur guide. It also has two kit options: with the RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM telephoto lens, or with the RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S55-210mm f/5-7.1 IS STM lenses.

Price and Availability

The price and availability details of the Canon EOS R8 and the EOS R50 are still behind the veil. We shall update you once they are out.