English rock band Bring Me the Horizon has unveiled its new merch store earlier this week. While having a dedicated merchandise store has become common these days for influencers and musicians, there is a difference in this merch store. The t-shirt available in this store is designed based on your Spotify listening habits.

The band has named the website “amo in colour”, a reference to the band’s latest album amo. On visiting the website, you will be asked to log in with your Spotify account. Once you’ve logged in, the website will ask you to pick your six personal favorites from amo album. In case you’re coming across the band for the first time, check out the album on Apple Music, Spotify, or your favorite music streaming platform before choosing the tracks.

The website then analyzes your previous listening activity with the band’s tracks on Spotify and generates the design for your t-shirt. Cool, right? In case you are not a Spotify user, you can use your email ID to manually to achieve the same.

The generated t-shirt can be purchased in Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large size variants. It costs 15 British Pounds that roughly translates to Rs.1355 excluding the shipping charges. The website offers world-wide shipping, in case you’re wondering.

It is worth noting that amo album’s Sony Music Entertainment requests permission for a lot of your Spotify account data including your email, subscription plan, the track you’re playing, the device on which you’re playing, and even the ability to control your playlists and remove tracks from your library. If you’re okay with that, you can proceed with your t-shirt purchase. Moreover, I would recommend you to simply revoke the label’s access to your account from here once you’re done with generating the t-shirt just to be on the safer side.

So, what do you think of these new listening habits based merch stores? Tell us your thoughts on it in the comments.

Check-out Amo in Colour