BLUETTI Brings Exciting Halloween Deals on Power Generators, Solar Panels, and More

Halloween is right around the corner and trick-or-treaters can fill their bags with more than free candy. BLUETTI, a portable power station leader, has announced exciting Halloween deals, and you can’t miss out on them. From up to $700 in discounts and up to $299 in freebies, BLUETTI offers some amazing deals on power generators, batteries, and solar panels this Halloween season.

BLUETTI Halloween Discount Offers (2022)

BLUETTI’s Halloween sale is on and will go on until November 5. Check out the complete details about the deals below.

EB3A Solar Power Station

The EB3A is a compact and portable solar generator. It weighs only about 10 pounds and can be easily carried around on road trips. The EB3A sports a 268Wh LiFePO4 battery and 9 outlets, including 2 120V /5A AC outlets, 3 DC outlets, 2 USB-A, and a USB-C port here. There’s a wireless charging pad (up to 15W) on the top, which is a nice perk.

There’s also support for fast charging, which can charge the power station by up to 80% in 30 minutes. The generator comes with 6 ways of recharging. Plus, it has support for smart controls via the BLUETTI app.

original price: starts at $239

starts at $239 discounted price: starts at $209 (save $30)

AC200 Series Portable Power Stations

The BLUETTI AC200P and AC200MAX are all-rounder portable power stations. Here are a bunch of combo deal options you can check out as part of the BLUETTI Halloween sale.

AC200P Combos

The AC200P has a 2,000W inverter and a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery. These parts add to the power station’s long lifespan (10 years at a circle per day) and superb performance. There are 17 versatile outlets available here, so all your different devices can get the juice timely.

The power station has seven ways to charge the unit, including a wall outlet, car, gas generator, and solar panel. And an interesting thing about the AC200P is that its capacity is expandable. It takes up to 6 hours to recharge.

original price : $1,599

: $1,599 discounted price: $ 1,399 (save up to $200)

AC200MAX Combos

The AC200MAX portable power station comes with a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery pack and a 2,200W pure sine wave inverter. There are 16 outlets to charge multiple devices simultaneously.

To recharge, the AC200MAX is capable of accepting up to 900W solar input and 500WAC input, and it takes up to 6 hours for this. It also comes with support for the BLUETTI app for smart controls and monitoring. You can check out the combo deals below.

original price : $1,899

: $1,899 discounted price: $1,799 (save up to $100)

In case you are looking to get individual expansion battery packs, check out deals on the B230 (starts at $1,299 during the sale, a $100 off on the original $1,399 price) and the B300 (starts at $1,899 during the sale, $200 off on the original $2,099 price). The B230 battery pack is compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240 battery backups and power stations, whereas the B300 works with AC300, AC200, AC200P, AC200MAX, EB150, EB240, and EP500 Pro.

And if you would like some solar panel options, you can consider the AC300 Modular Solar Generator and the B300 battery pack combo at $3,399 during the BLUETTI Halloween deals event underway. You can also combine the B230/ B300 batteries with PV200/ PV350 sunlight-catcher panels, starting at $1,699.

EP500 Series Home Power Backup

The EP500 is designed to provide home backup. With a 5,100Wh LiFePO4 battery and a 2,000W AC inverter, the EP500 can take charge of your home for days. It has a UPS feature for essential loads to regain power quickly and despite its large size, the movability isn’t affected as it houses 4 ragged wheels at the bottom. The EP500 is coupled with solar panels to save some money. It supports a 1,200W solar input and stores free power for later use.

The EP500Pro comes with a 5,100Wh capacity, 3,000W AC output power, 2,400W solar input, and a flexible UPS function. Similar to the structure of the EP500, it is mobile and can be monitored remotely by BLUETTI APP. There’s an option to get a discount of up to $500 for two units and a $299 fusion box will be sent as a freebie.

EP500 : original price: $9,198, sale price: $8,699

: original price: $9,198, sale price: $8,699 EP500Pro: original price: $9,998, sale price: $9,499

BLUETTI Combo Deals Roundup

BLUETTI’s Halloween combo deals are the most lucrative, offering you discounts of up to $650. In case you are looking to go for combos, check out the available options below during the ongoing Halloween sale. Models MSRP Sale price On

Halloween Saved AC200P+B230 $3,098 $2,698 $400 AC200P+B300 $3,898 $3,298 $600 AC200MAX+B230 $3,298 $2,999 $299 AC200MAX+B300 $4,098 $3,699 $399 AC300+B300+3PV200 $5,196 $4,796 $400 AC300+B300+3PV

350 $6,246 $5,846 $400 EP500Pro + 3x PV350 $7,649 $6,999 $650 BLUETTI is also offering a free DC Charging Enhancer (D050S) with these combo deals

BLUETTI Halloween Sale Is Now Live

Festivities can often mean frequent power outages and to get rid of these interruptions, the BLUETTI power generators can prove to bring light to the already dark, eerie Halloween spirit around. Grab these Halloween deals on BLUETTI’s website from October 20, 2022 (7:00 PM PDT) to November 5 (7:00 PM PDT)! Don’t forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.