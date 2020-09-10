German audio equipment company, Beyerdynamic, has launched its latest over-ear headphones, the T1 and T5, in India. Both are now in their third-generation and bring some impressive updates over their second-gen predecessors. In an official press release, the company said that both bring ergonomic design and optimized acoustics that offer a true 3D surround sound experience.

While the T1 comes with an open design, the T5 sports a closed-back design. Both, however, sport Beyerdynamic’s Tesla sound transducers that the company claims will offer listeners a holistic and truly three-dimensional audio experience by taking them right into the middle of a live concert. The company also says that the spatial sound in the latest models has received a bass boost for a warmer sound experience.

The headphones also come with anodized and brushed aluminum yokes, Alcantara headbands and Hi-Res Audio certification. While the T1 comes with a perforated pattern on its lacquered stainless steel frame, the T5’s housing has a brushed metal lacquered aluminum housing minus the perforations.

Both models have memory-foam earpads that ensure comfort and a help create a balanced sound stage. The earpads on T1 come with breathable soft velour covers, while the ones on T5 are made from synthetic leather. Both the T1 and T5 weigh 360 grams, and claim a 5–50,000 Hz frequency response, 300mW power handling and 124dB max sound pressure level. Both headphones come with detachable cables with gold-plated 3‑pole mini stereo jack 3.5 mm and adapter.

The Beyerdynamic T1 and T5 are available at Headphonezone & Amazon for a price of Rs. 94,599.