Bethesda Reveals Elder Scrolls 6’s Official Name and New Teaser

After 15 years of waiting, Bethesda has finally announced the highly anticipated name for its sixth installment of The Elder Scrolls. Elder Scrolls 6 name is confirmed to be Sentinel, and with the name reveal comes a slight teaser. A one-minute video where we see dunes with sand flowing around in the wind, and on the surface of the dune is what appears to be a scroll.

Elder Scrolls 6 Sentinel Teaser and Name Reveal

Image Credit: Bethesda

This might hint that Elder Scrolls 6 will take place in a desert. The last game of the franchise, Skyrim, was inspired by Norse mythology and took place among the mountains. Does that mean Elder Scrolls Sentinel would be inspired by Egyptian mythology? We don’t know yet, but the upcoming games in 2026 will definitely give it a good fight in the future.

According to Elder Scrolls lore, the only location that comes with an arid desert is Hammerfell. At the end of the teaser, we also get a quote from Yazar, Moth Priest of High Queen Iradne of Hammerfell, and this is what it says:

The scroll offered only a shimmer, a veil thinly lifted to my eyes. A future lost. A victory undone. Sands of time scattered by fate.

This further hints that Sentinel will take place in Hammerfell. Previous leaks about Elder Scrolls 6’s location had also suggested Hammerfell as the main location. There is a good chance of it being true, as the Elder Scrolls 6 title leak also ended up being correct.

If that does come true, then it won’t just be deserts that players will get to enjoy. Hammerfell has an incredibly diverse landscape, from vast jungles, wooded mountain ranges, subtropical grasslands, humid swamps, and the famous arid deserts. It’s the perfect landscape for creating the next big Elder Scrolls title.

Bethesda has not had that much success with their last couple of titles. Both Fallout 76 and Starfield, although successful, never reached their expected potential. However, Elder Scrolls has always been the biggest franchise for Bethesda, even larger than Fallout. The Elder Scrolls Sentinel has been in development for years, but it still doesn’t have a release window yet.

With the game having nearly as much hype as GTA 6, we can only hope that today’s name reveal means that things are progressing faster. So, are you excited for Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel? Tell us in the comments section below.