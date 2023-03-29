BenQ Launches New PD UA Series Monitors in India

BenQ has launched the new PD UA monitors as part of its professional range in India. This includes three new monitors, the PD2705UA, the PD2706UA, and the PD3205UA. There’s support for up to a 4K resolution, USB Type-C all-in-one connection, and much more. Here are the details.

BenQ PD UA Monitors: Specs and Features

The BenQ PD2705UA and the PD2706UA come with a 27-inch 4K display, while the PD3205UA has a bigger 31.5-inch screen. All monitors support a 100% Rec.709 and 99% sRGB color gamut, and HDR10 (with VESA DisplayHDR 400). The displays are Calman Verified and Pantone & Skintone validated too. There’s support for the AQCOLOR technology for enhanced colors. It supports Delta E ≤ 3 for color accuracy. The displays are TÜV Rheinland certified.

The monitors feature the new Ergo Arm, which can swivel, tilt, pivot, and adjust the height as per the need. The anti-glare monitors have support for various modes, including, PiP (Picture-in-Picture), PBP (Picture By Picture), Dual-View, CAD/CAM, Animation, and e-Paper, among other things.

The new BenQ PD UA series has support for up to 90W USB Type-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI 2.0. There’s the built-in KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) Switch feature, which allows users to use a mouse and a keyboard for two systems.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ, South Asia, said, “Catering to the evolving demands of creative professionals, the BenQ PD UA Series monitors have been designed to offer unparalleled color accuracy and image quality. These monitors are a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge display technology solutions that meet the needs of professional designers.“

There’s the inclusion of BenQ’s Hotkey Puck G2 that allows access to functions like brightness, contrast, volume levels, and more with a simple click. BenQ’s Display Pilot provides easy access to keyboard shortcuts for on-screen adjustments.

Price and Availability

The BenQ PD2705UA is priced at Rs 47,500, the PD2706UA at Rs 49,990, and the PD3205UA at Rs 59,990. These can be bought via the company’s website.