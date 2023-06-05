BenQ Launches IdeaCam Series in India; Check out the Details!

BenQ has introduced two creative-centric webcams in India under the IdeaCam series: the IdeaCam S1 Plus and the IdeaCam S1 Pro. The webcams aim to offer premium video calling and presentation capabilities with features like a glass macro lens, control puck, different shooting modes, and much more. Find out more details below.

BenQ IdeaCam Series: Specs and Features

Both the IdeaCam models come equipped with an 8MP Full-HD Sony CMOS sensor. The lens is capable to shoot in the 16:9 aspect ratio and offers a resolution of 3264 x 2448 pixels. The webcam can generate 1080p stills and can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps. The cameras offer an effective field of view of 72.9 degrees, with a 10cm focal length and f2.2 aperture. Additionally, it supports Auto Focus, Auto Exposure, and Auto White Balance.

The webcam comes in-built with noise-cancellation digital microphones. For brighter image quality in both stills and videos, there is a 6-LED Ring Light surrounding the sensor. Videos are compressed in the MJPEG format. The BenQ IdeaCam offers four shooting modes: Portrait, Desk view, Hand Held, and Macro. There is a dedicated 15 times Macro Lens bundled with the webcam.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ South Asia, said, “The ideacam series is the perfect solution for professionals who require high-quality video conferencing and presentation solutions. The ideaCam S1 Pro and S1 Plus are designed to provide the best image quality, performance, and flexibility, making them ideal for remote work, distance learning, and object shooting.“

The IdeaCams are compatible with Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks, with monitors ranging from 10mm to 75mm in thickness. There is a 450mAh battery with 2W power consumption. In terms of connectivity, there is a USB 2.0 port with a 1.5-meter cable. Additionally, the IdeaCam S1 Plus and the S1 Pro are specifically designed to work with BenQs EnSpire software and EnSpire control puck.

Price and Availability

The BenQ IdeaCam S1 Plus is priced at Rs 17,990 while the IdeaCam S1 Pro retails at Rs 19,990. They will be exclusively available for purchase via the BenQ e-store.