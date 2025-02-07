Ben Stiller Shares Major Update for Severance Season 3: ‘Writer’s Room is Underway’

Severance Season 2 is currently airing weekly on Apple TV+, and I think I speak for all fans when I say we can’t get enough of it. Each episode of the new season is perfect to the tee, and it leaves fans longing for more, and for a TV show, it’s a huge achievement. Now that four episodes of the sequel are out, and we are moving towards the end rather quickly, fans are worried they will have to wait another three years for Season 3. But as it turns out, the wait might be significantly shorter. In an interview, Ben Stiller recently confirmed that Severance Season 3 is already in the works.

Is Severance Season 3 Renewal Confirmed?

Image Credit: Apple TV+ (via Apple TV+ Press)

Ben Stiller recently, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, talked at length about Severance Season 2. During the conversation, Stiller confirmed that Severance Season 3 might not have been officially greenlit or announced by Apple TV yet, but a writer’s room is underway in LA, and they are already working on the story of Severance Season 3.

Stiller went on to add that he hopes not to keep the audience waiting for another three years with mind-numbing unanswered questions.

So, with that said, it’s safe to assume that Severance Season 3 is practically confirmed, and I see no reason for this show to not be renewed for another season. Since its first season, Severance has been one of the most-watched shows on Apple TV even before the announcement of Season 2.

Taking that into account, let’s see where the current season takes us so we can gear up for another mind-blowing season. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on Season 2 in the comments section below.