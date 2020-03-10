If you think that maintaining your weight can keep you fit and healthy, then you might want to rethink that. For years it is known that muscle weighs more than fat. The fat layer that is under your belly can give rise to several metabolic issues that might affect your overall health. So, to keep your belly fat in check, Olive Healthcare has come up with a solution: Bello.

Bello is a small handheld device that scans your belly in just 3 seconds. It then analyses the data for any underlying issues and provides you with proper diets to stay healthy and fit. The company’s proprietary DMW-NIRS technology is the driving force for the device. The Discrete Multi-Wavelengths Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (DMW-NIRS) is a technology that has multiple near-infrared wavelengths and these scans the soft tissues and can detect reflectance signals.

The device analyses the reflectance signals and calculates the body fat density of the particular area. Then it sends this data to the Bello app that can predict the subcutaneous and visceral fat. According to the risk level and belly status, the app will provide you with precision reports and proper diets to lower the health risks.

According to Harvard Medical School, “Abdominal fat cells produce hormones and other substances that can profoundly affect our health. It’s becoming clear that excess body fat, especially abdominal fat, disrupts the normal balance and functioning of these hormones.”

Bello is the world’s first portable device that can measure belly fat and provide proper diets and activities to stay fit and healthy. This device is perfect for users who want to maintain a healthy belly and stay fit.

Backed by over 1600 people, the company has already raised over Rs 23,000,000 (~$321,200) on Indiegogo. The device is currently in the production stage and will ship to users in June 2020. You can get your own Bello for Rs 15,700 (~$220). You can check it out on Indiegogo.