Bella Ramsey Finally Reveals Why Did They Step Away from Social Media

When Bella Ramsey appeared as the pint-sized Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones Season 6 Episode 7, every fan knew they were a rising star. Even though GOT gave Bella their breakthrough role, it wasn’t until the release of The Last of Us Season 1 that the star got what they truly deserved. However, it’s a harsh reality that whenever someone is close to touching the heights, people try to break their morale, and the same thing happened with Bella Ramsey.

When they appeared as Ellie for the first time in The Last of Us live-action TV show, fans criticized them for not matching the video game’s Ellie’s physical traits. However, not every fan felt the same, as some were instantly impressed by Ramsey’s acting performance in the series.

Several fans pointed fingers at the actor, while others blamed the director for not making the right choice. That’s because they believed that the American actress Cailee Spaeny would have been the better fit to play Ellie than Bella. To be honest, I don’t know about others, but for me, Bella Ramsey is the perfect Ellie because, more than looks, the computer-generated character from the games has so many things that made Neil Druckmann pick Bella Ramsey for the role.

While all the backlash has affected Ramsey from the beginning, they never spoke anything around those. In fact, initially they started self-doubting themself and, in an interview, the star said, ‘I saw the comments, and for a moment, I thought, ‘Maybe they’re right.’ They also mentioned that it’s the trauma, pain, and resilience that define Ellie, and their looks are just a minor part. That was the first time they opened up briefly about the issue.

However, after several months, the actor has opened up about how they feel when fans compare them with the computer-generated Ellie. Ramsey also shed light on what made them quit social media. While speaking to THR, they stated:

“I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game and [her] muscle definition … My body type isn’t that … It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated.”

”I always knew that I’d [deactivate] it one day and never even really wanted to have social media in the first place … If I just avoid Twitter and Reddit, which now I’m doing, then everything’s totally fine.”

Bella Ramsey also mentioned that they were never addicted to social media, and after realizing that the two actors they admire the most also don’t have any social media accounts. This discovery also motivated them to prioritize their mental health and personal life over a so-called flamboyant world of social media.