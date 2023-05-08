Audio-Technica Launches New ATH-SQ1TW TWS Under Rs 10,000

Popular brand Audio-Technica has launched the new ATH-SQ1TW TWS earbuds in India. These look stylish with attractive color options and are claimed to offer high-fidelity audio, low latency, and much more. Check out the details below.

Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW: Specs and Features

The ATH-SQ1TW TWS earbuds come with a square-shaped design and have multiple attractive color options to choose from. This includes licorice/black, popcorn white, blueberry, caramel, popsicle red/navy, and cupcake pink/brown colorways.

The earbuds have 5.8mm drivers, which are said to deliver high-fidelity audio. There’s also a dedicated low latency mode to avoid lags either while videos or playing games. There’s support for the Hear-Through feature, which helps users stay aware of important information by letting in the ambient sounds.

The new Audio-Technica earbuds are claimed to offer a total playback time of about 19.5 hours on a single charge (with 6.5 hours of continuous usage). The TWS also supports fast charging, which can offer up to an hour’s listening time in just 15 minutes.

Google’s Fast Pair, clubbed with Bluetooth support, allows for faster and easier pairing with an Android smartphone. Plus, there are touch controls for functions like changing songs, adjusting volume levels, and making or receiving calls, among other things.

Additionally, the ATH-SQ1TW TWS earbuds come with a Voice Guidance feature to notify users of low battery status, pairing status, and more. It also supports both single-ear or dual-ear modes and comes with an IPX4 rating for rain/sweat and water resistance.

Price and Availability

Audio-Technica’s ATH-SQ1TW earbuds at an MRP of Rs 8,710 and a MOP of Rs 7,490. It will be bought via Amazon and offline stores too.