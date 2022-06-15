Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED Launched in India; Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Tag Along

Asus has launched three new laptops in India. The first one is the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, which is being hailed as the world’s thinnest and lightest 13-inch laptop. The other two models include the new Vivobook Pro 14 and the Vivobook 16X. Let’s take a closer look at the key specs and features of the new Asus laptops.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED: Specs and Features

The new Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (model UM5302) comes as one of the thinnest and lightest, high-performance laptops. It is 14.9mm thick and weighs just 1kg, which is pretty impressive, considering its high-end specs, which we will get to in a second. The device comes in a magnesium-aluminum chassis and sports a 13.3-inch 2.8K touch-enabled OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 89% screen-to-body ratio, 550 nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision support. It is also MIL-STD-810H certified for drop protection.

Under the hood, the Zenbook S 13 OLED can pack up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 6800U CPU along with RDNA 2 graphics. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 6,400MHz RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD. There is also a 67Whr battery inside that support 65W fast charging. Users can charge the device via one of the three onboard USB-C ports that also support data transfer and secondary displays. There is also a 3.5mm audio combo jack aboard.

Other than these, the laptop comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button, Harman Kardon-backed speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 720p webcam, and Asus’ NumberPad 2.0 technology that brings up the Numpad as a touch-enabled UI on the multi-touch trackpad. It runs Windows 11 Home and comes in two pastel-style color options – Aqua Celadon and Ponder Blue.

Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED: Specs and Features

The new Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (model M3400) has a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a peak brightness of 600 nits and is also supported by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 and Dolby Vision technologies. The display also supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and is Pantone-validated for color accuracy.

The Vivobook Pro 14 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which is on par with the new Zenbook S13 OLED. However, the former comes with AMD’s Radeon graphics instead of RDNA 2 GPU in the latter. For memory, the Vivobook Pro 14 comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 SSD. There is also a 50Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging inside the device.

Coming to the ports, there is one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, two USB-A 2.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a MicroSD slot on board. Other than these, the Vivobook Pro 14 comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded into the power button, a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, and support for Wi-Fi 6 for uninterrupted wireless connectivity. It comes in two colors – Solar Silver and Cosmos Blue and runs Windows 11 Home.

Asus Vivobook 16X: Specs and Features

The Asus Vivobook 16X (model M1603) comes with a 16-inch Full HD+ screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This provides 11% more vertical screen real estate, which is especially beneficial to creative professionals. The panel has a peak brightness of 300 nits and has an 86% screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop can pack up to AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H CPU paired with AMD Radeon graphics. As for the memory, the device comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 SSD, which is replaceable. It also packs a 50Whr battery with support for 90W fast charging.

As for the ports, there is one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 6 and also comes with a fingerprint sensor. The Vivobook 16X is MIL-STD-810H certified for shock and drop protection. It comes in two color options, namely Quiet Blue, and Transparent Silver, and runs Windows 11 Home.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the prices of the new Asus laptops in India, the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED starts at Rs 99,990, the Vivobook Pro 14 OLED starts at Rs 59,990, and the Vivobook 16X has a starting price of Rs 54,990.

All the three Asus laptops are currently available to buy in Asus Exclusive stores, ROG stores, Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital stores across India. The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED is also available on Flipkart.