Asus launched two new ZenBooks at Computex earlier this year and well, they had an interesting feature – dual screens. Yes, Lenovo has toyed with the idea of dual-screens, Apple has a small Touch Bar, but Asus is planning to make dual-screen mainstream by giving them a sizeable area on the laptop above the keyboard.

Dubbed the Asus ScreenPad, the Taiwanese giant is giving users an additional screen space to further ease interactivity and perk up the overall experience. Let’s take a closer look at the specs of both the ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo:

Specs and Features

ZenBook Duo

Asus ZenBook Duo features a 14-inch Full-HD LED display with slim bezels and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. The display panel offers excellent wide viewing angles up to 178-degrees and 100% sRGB coverage. These are the specs of the primary display but the secondary display isn’t too different, except that it’s 12.6-inch in size diagonally and a touchscreen.

ZenBook Duo is powered by the new 10th-Gen Intel Core processors (including Core i7-10510U and Core i5-10210U options), coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU, up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 RAM, and well, you have a lot of storage choices based on the model you get. However, you can go up to 1TB PCIe SSD.

Asus is offering a full-size keyboard, which is backlit, sitting below the ScreenPad and a small touchpad on its right. I’m not the biggest fan of this touchpad placement. You will also find a number of connectivity options including 1 USB-C, 2 USB-A, HDMI, a 3.5mm audio port, and a microSD card slot aboard this dual-screen laptop.

Check out ZenBook Duo on Flipkart (starts at Rs 89,990)

ZenBook Pro Duo

Its elder sibling, ZenBook Pro Duo, features a primary 15.6-inch OLED display with 4K resolution and a 14-inch secondary display, which also has 4K resolution (3840 x 1100 pixels). The former has thin bezels, 178-degree viewing angles, 100% DCI-P3 support, exactly like the ZenBook Duo, but offers an 89% screen-to-body ratio.

Though the Pro Duo is a more premium laptop, Asus is offering you 9th-Gen Intel Core processor (Core i9-9980HK and Core i7-9750H processor options) on the inside, paired with up to 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics memory, up to 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage – with Intel Optane Memory H10 as well.

ZenBook Pro Duo also includes a full-sized keyboard, with the numpad baked into the touchpad itself. The connectivity options include a USB-C port, 2 USB-A ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI 2.0, and more.

Check out ZenBook Duo on Flipkart (starts at Rs 2,09,990)

Price and Availability

Asus ZenBook Duo and ZenBook Pro Duo have been launched in India today at a very attractive starting price of Rs 89,990 for the former. The latter, on the other hand, will require you to shell out an exorbitant Rs 2,09,990 due to the 4K displays onboard and premiumness of the laptop.