Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED and More Creator Series Laptops Launched in India

Asus has expanded its Creator Series with the launch of six new laptops in India. This includes the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED, the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, the Vivobook Pro 16X OLED, and the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED. Meant for content creators, all laptops come with 12th Gen Intel CPUs. Here’s a look at their specs, features, and price.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo: Specs and Features

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo comes with a dual-screen design and has the next-gen ScreenPad Plus secondary touchscreen. It spans 12.7-inch and is an LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. The main 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display supports a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, 550 nits of brightness, a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. It is PANTONE Validated too.

It can pack up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The laptop includes NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU options.

It has an Active Aerodynamic System Ultra (AAS) auto-tilting design for better cooling and a comfortable viewing experience. There’s also support for ASUS IceCool Plus technology. It has a 76Whr battery with support for up to 180W fast charging and runs Windows 11.

The I/O ports include 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, microSD Express 7.0, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. There’s a 720p camera with an IR sensor and support for the ToF sensor array. Additionally, the Asus Zenbook 14 Pro Duo OLED includes dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, ProArt Creator Hub, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, two-way AI noise-canceling tech, stylus, and more.

Zenbook Pro 16X: Specs and Features

The Zenbook Pro 16X also features the AAS Ultra design and comes with up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H chip with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. There’s support for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SD storage.

It has a 16-inch 4K 60 Hz OLED HDR NanoEdge touch screen display with support for a stylus. It gets an updated ASUS Dial physical rotary controller for instant and precise fingertip control. As for the ports, the laptop includes Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and SD Express 7.0 card reader.

It features a 1080p camera with a color temperature sensor, a 96Whr battery with 200W fast charging, a 6-speaker system, Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint reader, and an Asus ErgoSense keyboard. The Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED comes with an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription for 3 months and runs Windows 11.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16, Studiobook 16: Specs and Features

Both the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 and the Studiobook 16 come with a 16-inch 4K OLED display with HDR, 550 nits brightness, and a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. They are PANTONE Validated. While the Studiobook 16 is powered by the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900 processor, the Studiobook Pro 16 gets up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU. There’s support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti GPU.

The new ProArt Studiobook 16 laptops come with up to 64GB of RAM and support up to 2+2TB storage. They get a 90Whr battery, audio by HARMAN Kardon, HD IR camera, and Windows 11. Ports-wise, the laptops come with 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, an HDMI 2.1, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Gigabit RJ45 LAN port.

Vivobook Pro 16X, Pro 15 OLED: Specs and Features

The Vivobook Pro 16X has a 16-inch 4K OLED screen and support for up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It gets a Full HD camera, Dolby Atmos, HARMAN Kardon speakers, a fingerprint scanner, and support for 140W fast charging.

Asus Vivobook Pro 16X

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch 16:9 FHD OLED display and is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, along with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It comes with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It also supports Dolby Atmos, a fingerprint sensor, and 140W fast charging.

Both of them have Thunderbolt 4 Ports, full-sized USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader. They also have AMD Ryzen series-powered variants.

Price and Availability

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo starts at Rs 1,44,990, the Zenbook Pro 16X has a starting price of Rs 2,49,900, the ProArt Studiobook 16 retails at a starting price of Rs 1,99,900, and the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 starts at Rs 3,29,900.

The Vivobook Pro 16X starts at Rs 1,59,900, while the Vivobook Pro 15 starts at Rs 67,900 (AMD variant) and Rs 89,900 (Intel variant).

All the new Asus Creator Series laptops will be available via Asus’ website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.