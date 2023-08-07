Asus WT300 Affordable Wireless Mouse Launched In India

Asus has launched its all-new WT300 wireless optical mouse in India with an ergonomic design and a precise optical sensor. The device looks modern with its sleek form factor and can provide up to 1,600 DPI. Keep reading to know more about the Asus WT300 optical mouse.

Asus WT300: Specs and Features

The Asus WT300 promises to offer durability and reliability while maintaining a sleek and ergonomic form factor. This makes the device perfect for both right-handed and left-handed usage. The company claims that the mouse has been tested for 3 million clicks and packs a PIXART-3212 IC low-current design high-precision optical sensor. This sensor is meant to help you gain better cursor control with reduced input latency.

You get two DPI settings with the sensor. You can use this mouse for productivity-based activities with a 1,000 DPI setting and for gaming with a 1,600 DPI setting. To switch between the two DPI modes, simply click the right button and the vertical scroll wheel simultaneously.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, the Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Accessories play a crucial role in enhancing user convenience, and our primary focus is to offer products and experiences that empower users to perform tasks effortlessly and boost productivity. The new innovative WT300 Wireless Optical Mouse has been meticulously designed to not only showcase individuality but also cater to diverse user needs with its efficient utility.“

In terms of connectivity, you get a USB 2.0 dongle with the WT300 that uses 2.4G Radio Frequency and is operable with up to 10 meters of range. With the energy-efficient battery provided with the WT300, you can comfortably use the device for up to 15 months with 8 hours of regular usage. Additionally, the wireless mouse is compatible with Windows 8 and above and Chrome OS.

Price and Availability

The Asus WT300 wireless mouse has been launched for Rs 649. It is available for purchase via the official Asus website, Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Chroma, ROG Stores, and Asus Exclusive Stores.

You can grab yours in a Matte Black color option with red accents.