Asus ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro India Launch Set for February 15

Asus will launch the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro in India on February 15. The smartphones, which were made official last year, are the upgraded variants of the ROG Phone 5 that was introduced in India back in 2021. Both are gaming phones and come with a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 144Hz display, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

ROG Phone 5s Series Coming to India Soon

Asus has started sending out media invites for the launch and is also teasing the phones on Twitter. It is revealed that the ROG Phone 5s and the 5s Pro will be launched via an online event on February 15 at 12 pm. The ROG Phone 5s series is also confirmed to be made available via Flipkart as a dedicated micro page has gone live today. Comrades of ROG! Extract the lethal upgrades for the Ultimate Gaming Weapon that lay concealed. #CrackTheCode in any of the 3 missions and stand a chance to win the all-new #ROGPhone5s*.



*T&C apply#WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus #ContestAlert pic.twitter.com/0yccuejsNP— ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) February 10, 2022

Touted as the “one weapon to rule them all,” the new ROG Phone 5s and the 5s Pro look very similar to the ROG Phone 5 but include a rear Matrix display. Plus, there are RAM, storage, chipset, and other changes too.

Both the Asus ROG 5s phones feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display. The screen has a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports a 144Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It is also protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. The ROG Phone 5s Pro also comes with a secondary ROG Vision Colour rear display to show notifications, GIFs, and more.

They are powered by the Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform unlike the Snapdragon 888 SoC found on the ROG Phone 5. There’s support for up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phones get three rear cameras, including a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. There is a 24MP camera for selfies and video calling. Both the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. They run Android 11.

Other attractive features include ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors, symmetrical dual front-facing speakers, 5G, an in-display fingerprint sensor, GameFX audio system, AeroActive Cooler 5 for thermal management, and more.

While the pricing remains unknown, we expect it to fall under Rs 60,000. Confirmed details will be out once the phones are launched in India. Hence, stay tuned to get a more conclusive idea.