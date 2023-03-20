Asus Introduces the New ProArt Mouse in India; Check out the Details

Asus has expanded its accessory category with the launch of the new ProArt Mouse (MD300) in India. This is the first one to come with the ASUS Dial, which can prove specifically helpful for content creators and professionals. The company has also introduced the Vantage briefcase and the EOS 2 shoulder bag as well. Check out the details below.

New Asus Accessories Introduced

The new Asus ProArt (MD300) mouse comes with the ASUS Dial, which enables precise settings with ease. It also scrolls through 100 lines per revolution and has five times more durable as compared to the ordinary scrolls of a mouse. Its sensor can track up to 42,000 dpi.

The programmable dial is accompanied by a side scroll. The mouse has the ProArt Dial UI, which further enhances the user experience and multitasking easier. The three buttons come with professional-grade switches for tactile clicks. The middle key has a changeable gaming-graded switch.

The ProArt mouse comes with support for both RF and Bluetooth connectivity options and can be paired with up to 4 devices at the same time. It can last up to 150 days on a signal charge and supports fast charging too. This can provide a charge of up to 8 hours in a minute.

Commenting on this, Arnold Su, Business Head of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “ASUS always strives to enhance the customer experience at every step and accessories play a key role in reflecting the users’ lifestyle and aspirations. Given the positive response we have received from our community on this segment in 2022, we are all set to further expand our accessories line-up by introducing productivity-oriented products such as ASUS ProArt Mouse, ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6, and EOS 2 Shoulder Bag.“

In addition to this, there’s the new Asus Vantage Briefcase (15.6 inches) with a 1262D ballistic nylon interior and Nappa leather exterior, water-repellent and tear-resistant properties, and a weight of 0.48 grams. The EOS 2 Shoulder bag has a dual-tone design and is water and scratch resistant. It comes in Black/Dark Gray or Oat/Light Gray.

Asus Vantage Briefcase

Price and Availability

The Asus ProArt Mouse (MD300) is priced at Rs 8,499. The Vantage Briefcase and the Shoulder Bag cost Rs 20,990 and Rs 899, respectively. All new Asus accessories will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Asus and ROG stores, and Asus’ website too.