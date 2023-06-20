Asus AIO A5 Series With 13th Gen Intel Processor Introduced In India

Asus has just taken the wraps from its 2023 All-In-One (AIO) A5 series desktop (A5402) in India. The new All-In-One desktop comes with a 13th Gen Intel processor, a 120W power adaptor, and much more. Find out more details below.

Asus AIO A5 Series: Specs and Features

The 2023 AIO (A5402) projects a minimalistic aesthetic with its sleek all-metal design and integrated stand. It is home to a 23.8-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen antiglare panel with 250 nits of peak brightness. The panel supports a 100% sRGB wide color gamut, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, the AIO A5402 can pack up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor paired with Intel UHD graphics. It can offer up to 16GB DDR4 and up to 2TB SATA 5400RPM HDD. In terms of connectivity, there’s a 2-in-1 SD and MMC card reader, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port for display/power. The back panel is home to a Kensington lock, a DC-input port, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI out/in port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports.

The AIO A5 is powered by a 120W AC adapter. There is Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.3 and support for MyASUS, ASUS Business Manager, and Link to MyASUS. The desktop runs Windows 11 Home.

Other noteworthy features include a 1080p Full-HD webcam with a privacy shutter, built-in stereo speaker and microphone array, and much more. A wireless optical mouse and keyboard are included in the retail box.

Price and Availability

The AIO A5 series starts at Rs 94,990. It will be available for purchase via the official Asus store, Flipkart, Amazon, and Asus-authorized retailers.

You can get it in black and white color options.

Buy Asus AIO (A5402) via Amazon