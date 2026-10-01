ARC Raiders Will Permanently Ban Cheaters Without Warning Under New Anti-Cheat Rules

Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer of ARC Raiders, shared Embark’s anti-cheat progress in a blog post. He detailed improvements to the cheat detection systems, the introduction of permanent and hardware bans, and more ahead of the release of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update.

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is scheduled for October 8, 2026. Ahead of the biggest update of the year, Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer of ARC Raiders, addressed the ongoing cheating problem plaguing the game and its community.

As new cheats surface online every day, Embark Studios is strengthening its cheat detection systems with in-house models based on machine learning and other data. In case you didn’t know, Arc Raiders added Denuvo’s kernel-level anti-cheat protection and Anybrain’s AI-based cheat detection earlier this year.

In addition, Embark plans to integrate Elytra, another in-house anti-cheat system currently being used in THE FINALS. While these anti-cheat systems work in tandem to identify suspicious behavior, Embark noted that there is always a human involved in the process to monitor the situation and issue bans accordingly.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Earlier, Embark was hesitant to issue permanent bans for first-time cheaters. However, that’s changing after the Arc Raiders community expressed frustration over cheaters. Now, if any account is caught using cheats, whether it belongs to a first-timer or long-time player, it will be permanently banned from Arc Raiders without any warning.

If any other account comes into contact with a banned copy of the game, it will also be permanently banned. Moreover, Embark is also ready to issue hardware bans to multiple systems, similar to how Call of Duty devs recently took down a Cronus distributor.

If you ever wondered why Arc Raiders devs take so long to permaban a cheater, Aleks explained the reason for the delay in the same blog post. The anti-cheat systems continuously monitor a player’s behavior over time before making a decision. So, the systems cannot permanently ban players instantly, as doing so could result in accidentally banning legit players.

In addition, a dedicated team reviews footage flagged by the anti-cheat systems as well as the players’ posts on social media before issuing a permaban. As you can see, Embark doesn’t want to wrongfully ban legit players, so the team takes time to analyze the clips and issue bans accordingly. Recently, Marvel Rivals permabanned cheaters in this way.

Embark also revealed that the team is working to prevent other forms of unfair play such as queue teaming, economy exploits, and more. Recently, the team started separating players who intentionally queue together in solos with the plan to spoil another player’s raid.

Embark is fully aware that game cheating is a multi-billion-dollar industry and cannot be wiped out altogether. However, the team remains deeply committed to eliminating cheaters in Arc Raiders and ensuring a fair-playing experience for all players.

The devs are making steady progress on anti-cheat systems while simultaneously tackling other forms of unfair play. At this rate, players could encounter fewer cheaters in the game when the Arc Raiders Pendola Pass map comes out next week.