ARC Raiders Frozen Trail Update Gets Its First Look on September 23

The upcoming Frozen Trail update for ARC Raiders gets its first look next week on September 23, 2026, at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET). Embark will unveil the latest ARC Raiders update on YouTube and has released a brand-new teaser, showcasing the new ARCs, including one that looks similar to the Matriarch and the Queen.

Embark calls the Frozen Trails update ARC Raiders’ biggest update since launch, officially launching on October 8, 2026. The studio has already revealed new details in their ARC Raiders Frozen Trail update blog, with the biggest draw being the new map: “a frozen settlement nestled beneath towering mountains at the edge of the Rust Belt.”

The upcoming map could be similar to the Cold Snap map condition, but permanent. Frozen Trail will also add a new ARC Operation aimed at experienced Raiders, with a tougher challenge built around dynamic encounters and teamwork. Embark says it’s “one of the most intense experiences ARC Raiders has offered to date”.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

So expect the Frozen Trail first look to give an overview of the ARC Operation in ARC Raiders (review). Embark is also adding a new ARC threat, as seen in the Frozen Trail first look, particularly an “enormous machine that will halt you in your tracks.” However, you’ll still have your fair share of smaller ARC enemies in ARC Raiders.

The studio is also overhauling the progression system with the Frozen Trail update, adding much-needed depth, and expanding the Raider Den to a new space: the Outpost, which you can decorate. The new update will also revamp ARC Raider’s Skill Trees and improve Raider Decks.

Of course, Embark will also focus on matchmaking, stability, and other quality-of-life updates to enhance the core experience. However, don’t expect any updates on Expeditions since Embark might scrap the ARC Raiders system entirely.

That said, are you excited for the ARC Raiders Frozen Trail first look next week? Tell us in the comments section below.