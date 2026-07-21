Arc Raiders Is Upgrading Its Matchmaking System, but Queue Times May Get Longer

Embark Studios is once again making adjustments to the matchmaking system in Arc Raiders after listening to players’ feedback. The new Arc Raiders Store Update 1.38.0, rolled out today, not only introduces new colors for the Torpedo set but also includes major changes to the matchmaking system. Arc Raiders players will now be consistently matched with other raiders who share a similar playstyle and squad size.

Although Embark believes that the Arc Raiders’ playstyle-based matchmaking performs well most of the time, the devs are further optimizing the system to improve the matchmaking experience in certain regions, under specific map conditions, and during low-population hours.

However, the only downside to the optimization is that players may experience longer queue times, as the updated algorithm takes extra time to find players with a similar playstyle. “Starting today, we’ll be testing adjustments to our matchmaking algorithm aimed at improving the quality of your matches. One thing to note: the algorithm may take a little longer to find a match, since it’s now working harder to find you a better one,” the studio said.

Image Credit: Embark Studios (via X/@ARCRaidersGame)

Going forward, Embark promises that players will be able to experience fairer and more enjoyable raids, as the updated matchmaking system now consistently allows players to bump into squads with a similar playstyle and squad size. Therefore, if your preference is PvE, you will have less conflict. Or if you want an intense PvP experience, you will be matched with players who love PvP according to your in-game behavior.

In addition, if you are playing as a duo, you are more likely to face off against duo squads rather than trios. Earlier this year, Embark Studios also explained how the Arc Raider’s matchmaking system works in a separate blog post.

Now, the studio continues to refine its playstyle-based matchmaking system, which is why I believe Arc Raiders continues to nail the PvPvE balance and players should stop asking for separate modes. Although the Arc Raiders player count has declined lately, the game is expected to make a strong comeback when the major Frozen Tail update arrives in October 2026.

Lastly, Embark Studios has also promised to continue monitoring matchmaking metrics and listening to player feedback. As a result, the studio will continue to optimize the matchmaking experience of Arc Raiders. Having said that, what do you think about the latest changes to the matchmaking system? Let us know in the comments below.