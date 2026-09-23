Arc Raiders Frozen Trail First Look Reveals Pendola Pass Map, New ARC Enemies, Weapons, and More

Embark Studios finally unveiled the first look at the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update today. The studio has revealed major details about the upcoming Pendola Pass map (a frozen settlement-based map), giant ARC enemies, powerful new weapons, and much more.

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Trailer Unveils What Awaits Beyond the Rust Belt

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is on track for release on October 8, 2026. Ahead of the biggest update’s launch next month, Embark Studios finally revealed all the features coming to the game in a new trailer.

In the new Pendola Pass map, players venture into uncharted lands beyond the Rust Belt, survive the freezing cold, and investigate a signal from a fallen Emperor. The new map has been designed with both open and tight spaces, letting players choose their playstyle and engage in the fights they want.

The fallen emperor’s giant body has become one of the most important explorable locations on the map. Players will have to face new and old ARC enemies, fight against other raiders, and solve puzzles to unravel the mystery and claim the best loot before it’s gone.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Three new ARC enemies will be ready to punish raiders in the Frozen Trail update: Skulker, Hydra, and Bully. To combat the new ARCs, the developers are finally letting players customize their own weapons with Amplified Weapons, a new feature. In addition, two new Arc Raider weapons, Stiletto and Bantam, are being added to the game.

To navigate through the harsh frozen terrains, new Arc Raiders gadgets are also being introduced: Grappling Hook and Tethers. The Grappling Hook lets you swing across buildings like Spidey, and the Tethers are used to pin an arc to the ground or pull a raider toward you in a fight.

Raider Den is also being replaced with Outpost. Players will be able to decorate their places, research and upgrade weapons, etc., in their new home away from Speranza.

Moreover, Embark has announced a new Battle Pass called the Reward Pass for the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update. Players can claim rewards through the free tiers or spend money to get the premium pass, which includes exclusive outfits, colorways, weapon stencils, hairstyles, and Raider Tokens.

Last but not least, Banjo and Harmonica instruments, as well as a brand-new camera for photo mode, will be available in the Frozen Trail update.