Home > News > Arc Raiders Expeditions May Never Return as Embark Considers Scrapping the System

Arc Raiders Expeditions May Never Return as Embark Considers Scrapping the System

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arc raiders expedition
Image Credit: Embark Studios
In Short
  • Earlier, Embark paused the Arc Raiders Expeditions until early 2027.
  • Now, the team is also considering removing the Expedition system altogether.
  • However, nothing has been decided yet and Embark will announce the changes after the Frozen Trails update.
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Earlier, Embark Studios paused Arc Raiders Expeditions until early 2027 to revamp the system. However, Aleksander Grøndal, Executive Producer of ARC Raiders, recently said in an interview that the team is considering removing the Expeditions system altogether.

In an interview with PCGamesN at Gamescom, Aleksander Grøndal acknowledged that the current Expeditions system was not perfect and said the team is focused on making significant changes to make the endgame feature more rewarding.

At the same time, Grøndal explained that the developers are also weighing the option of scrapping the Expedition system entirely. “Maybe we’ll scrap the whole system altogether. That is on the table, too. Right now, the team is trying to figure out what the next steps for Expeditions are,” Grøndal said.

Arc Raiders fifth expedition reward Zenith outfit
Image Credit: Embark Studios

As a result, there is a chance that the Expeditions system will no longer be a part of the game after the Frozen Trail update. However, Embark Studios has yet to decide whether to pull the plug on the Expeditions system in Arc Raiders.

The team is well aware of player feedback regarding the system, including short departure windows, underwhelming rewards, and more. Therefore, the developers have yet to finalize the changes to the Arc Raiders Expeditions system. Once a decision is made, it will be announced at a later date.

This isn’t exactly the update fans were hoping for regarding the Arc Raiders Expeditions. So, as announced before, the fifth Arc Raiders Expedition, which closes on September 29, 2026, will be the last one for a long time.

For those who are curious about whether you will lose all buffs during the hiatus, the developers have already confirmed that any previously earned consecutive buffs will carry over. With the launch of the Frozen Trail update right around the corner, Embark will soon unveil details on new ARC enemies, a reworked skill tree, new Outposts, and more.

Until then, let’s hope that Embark brings meaningful changes to the Expeditions system rather than scrapping it altogether. Let us know your thoughts about Embark’s new plan for Expeditions in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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