Arc Raiders Live Update 1.42.0 Patch Notes Bring Phantom Targets Part 2 Player Project

Embark Studios rolled out a new Arc Raiders live update 1.42.0 today, featuring the second part of the Phantom Targets event, a new player project, improved map condition scheduling, and more. Thus, check out the official Arc Raiders live update 1.42.0 patch notes here to learn more about everything new coming to the game.

Embark Studios continues to roll out minor yet significant updates ahead of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update, and the latest live update 1.42.0 went live on August 18, 2026, at 2:00 AM PDT.

There is no server downtime, and so players can quickly dive back into the game after downloading the new update.

As per the Arc Raiders live update 1.42.0 patch notes, the new update includes new content as well as much-needed fixes, and they are as follows:

Phantom Targets Revealed

With the help of the Raiders, Shani has finally pinpointed the main source of the phantom targets: erratic Wasps. These ARC enemies‘ behavior is something she has never seen before. The erratic wasps make weird noises, fly in unusual patterns, and carry unidentified tech.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

And they’re all heading towards one specific location. Shani once again needs the help of raiders to understand what’s waiting for them there.

Improvements to Map Condition Scheduling

To align the map conditions with players’ playing habits, devs are switching to a new schedule for Map Conditions, like Beachcombing in Arc Raiders. Regional Map Condition Scheduling is now live in the game. Starting with 1.42.0, Map Conditions are scheduled based on regions, instead of a global schedule.

Therefore, the schedule will be adjusted to fit specific regions’ peak hours to better match your experience. This way, it’ll be less likely to miss out on a map condition regardless of where you are.

Following up about Fair Play

Keeping topside safe against cheaters in Arc Raiders and exploits is a top priority for Embark Studios all the time. Once again, the devs have disclosed details about the usage of third-party software, Denuvo, etc.

A Note on Third Party Software

Downloading unverified and unofficial third-party software is strictly prohibited and puts your account at risk. In addition to getting banned and losing access to the game, your data and personal information could be exposed online.

Embark Studios strongly recommends enabling 2FA or passkeys on all external accounts connected to your Embark ID in order to protect your account, purchases, and progression.

Recent Actions & Future Plans

Anybrain and Denuvo Anti-Cheat in Arc Raiders have been improved in the past few weeks. A large number of accounts that were using popular cheating software have been taken down. There is also the matter of ensuring permanent sanctions for serial, blatant cheaters.

Embark continues to work on new methods that make it more difficult for new accounts to be obtained and discourage cheaters from returning. The devs are also detecting accounts that participated in “economy exploits” and quickly sanctioning offenders.

Several simultaneous initiatives have been launched to address teaming and general matchmaking abuse. Embark is doing its best to make sure that player experiences across the Rust Belt are fun, thrilling, and most importantly fair.

Congratulations to the Winners of the Rubber Duck Design Contest!

The three finalists of the Rubber Duck Design Contest were selected via popular vote on Arc Raiders’ Discord group. These ducks will be added in a future update! Players will be able to fill their Raider Den with one of the best Arc Raiders loot items: Ducks made by the super-talented gekko.rar, im_AshCheeks, and nassguhl.

Content and Bug Fixes

Audio

Footstep and movement sounds indoors have been refined

Scuff sounds have been removed,

Improved audibility at distance

Updated occlusion and concrete surface cues.

Footstep audio has been adjusted when moving through foliage for clearer, more natural sound.

Unique footstep sounds for moving over plastic cloth and tarp surfaces have been added.

Different audio for all Tier 3 magazine upgrade firing sounds has been added.

Gameplay

The Arc Raiders Queen and Matriarch‘s stomp attacks have been fixed.

The Photoelectric Cloak works well against Turbine lightning attacks and Matriarch missiles.

All-new spawn protection for the Surge Coil Trap to avoid affecting players as they spawn in.

The ability to rebind Quick Wheel slots is now available

The Arc Raiders Dolabra Shotgun, Hullcracker, and Rascal now deal damage correctly in the Practice Range.

Snitches and Snitch Scanners can spawn Fireflies now.

Map

An issue where a zip line in Buried City couldn’t be interacted with has been fixed by repositioning it to ensure it can be used.

Performance

Improved UI texture streaming cache for better memory efficiency and reliability.

Stability

Several crashes have been fixed, and various improvements have been made to stability.

UI

Project tiles incorrectly showing “Part X completed” on projects without parts have been fixed.

Spelling errors have been corrected, and localized text across multiple languages has been updated.

Polished matchmaking error messages for clarity.

Completed project quests now correctly display and bring the player to the associated project page when pressing the “Claim” shortcut button in the logbook.

Added a Region label on the Map selection screen, which displays your current Matchmaking region.

Known Issues

Investigating reports of crashes on Xbox Series S. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your reports. As soon as we know more, we’ll let you know.

We’re aware of issues with PC crashes related to Windows Update KB5121003. Please consult our workaround shared here while we work on a fix.

Epic Games players may experience a sudden loss of keyboard input.

We recommend disabling any Overlay you may have active. Additionally, you can try alt-tabbing out and back into the game.

The Projects tab has a sticky notification dot.

The throw animation glitches when attempting to detonate a Trigger ‘Nade immediately after throwing it.

The weapon swap animation is broken if weapon swapping right after vaulting.

Player animations appear broken when interrupting a search of the Baron Husk.

Shredders in Arc Raiders begin to float to the ceiling in some rooms of the Hidden Bunker.

Leapers jumping through the ARC Turbine.

When bringing items that give Merits with you into a Raid, the items will wrongfully display a Merits icon.

Shots taken while riding ARC may not register correctly.

Some doors may allow player flashlights’ beams to pass through.

Several clipping issues with the Triumph, Reaver, and Azimuth outfits.

Old Ermal sometimes appears in the ‘Acquire and Craft’ menu (visual only).

And that’s everything new in Arc Raiders as of live update 1.42.0. Let us know your thoughts about the new improvements to map condition scheduling, devs’ action against cheaters, and more in the comments below.