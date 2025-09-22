Home > News > Apple’s Foldable iPhone Might Look Like Two iPhone Airs with a Hinge

Apple’s Foldable iPhone Might Look Like Two iPhone Airs with a Hinge

Anshuman Jain
It has only been a week since Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series hit the stores, and new reports have started coming out about the next iPhone foldable, discussing the phone’s appearance, how much it would cost, and when we can expect it to come out.

The iPhone Fold Might Have a Lot in Common with the iPhone Air

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who shared some new details about the upcoming foldable iPhone, the device should share similarities with the iPhone Air. He said, “I am increasingly told that users should imagine two titanium iPhone Airs side-by-side. In other words, it’s going to be super thin and a design achievement.”

Also Read: The iPhone 17 Reinvents Selfies by Fixing an Age-Old Problem
This clears up rumors that the foldable iPhone will be a thick, bulky device. It should be similar to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is the thinnest foldable phone right now, measuring only 4.2mm in thickness when unfolded. The phone will be using a titanium chassis, which seems like a sound decision since durability will be the biggest factor with the iPhone fold.

Gurman also mentioned that there could be “at least” some production of the iPhone fold in China. This goes against the recent reports that Apple will be manufacturing the foldable iPhone in India. But it could be possible that not all, but some intricate parts will be made in China.

Coming to the price, Gurman said that the iPhone fold could come out at $2,000, and we should expect the phone to launch with the rest of the iPhone 18 series in the next fall.

