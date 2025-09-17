Apple Might Finally Bring Touchscreen to MacBooks in 2026, Reveals Kuo

For years, users have been requesting Apple for a touchscreen MacBook, and it seems that their wish could finally come true as the next OLED MacBook Pro could come with a touchscreen display.

Trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared this detail in its latest X post. He mentioned that Apple might finally be ready to blur the lines between MacBook and iPad by introducing a touch panel in the OLED MacBook Pro, which will enter mass production in 2026.

Image Credit: Beebom

Apple has been adamant about not adding a touchscreen to MacBooks, likely to distinguish between its desktop and iPad users. But according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the reason behind the sudden change of stance comes from “Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience.”

He also pointed out that the rumored cheaper MacBook with an iPhone processor will not feature the same touch panel. This is not surprising at all, given that Apple is going to introduce a touchscreen MacBook on its top-tier model, which will be the MacBook Pro. However, later generations of the cheaper MacBook may come with a touchscreen display.

With iPadOS 26 getting macOS multitasking, and Apple finally building a touchscreen MacBook, we could see a unified operating system quite soon. That said, we are still quite far away from hearing any official word from Apple.