Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 Now Doubles as a Heart Rate Monitor for Smarter Health Tracking

Anshuman Jain
AirPods Pro 3 launched
Image Credit: Apple
In Short
  • The $249 AirPods Pro 3 can now measure your heart rate using new built-in sensors and on-device AI.
  • It can also track 50 different workouts and features live translations in five different languages.
  • The AirPods Pro 3 also have 2 times better ANC and 8 hours of battery life with noise cancellation.

Apple just announced the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3, which can now double as a heart rate tracker. It also features a calorie counter, an AI-powered Workout Buddy, along with other upgrades like 2x better ANC, longer battery life, and improved design.

The new AirPods Pro 3 come with advanced built-in sensors that can measure your heart rate, and you can see it in the Fitness app. To do this, Apple is using a “custom photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor that shines invisible infrared light pulsed at 256 times per second to measure light absorption in blood flow,” according to Apple.

AirPods-Pro-3-Heart-Rate-Sensor-Close-Up
Image Credit: Apple
This data is sent to on-device AI models on your iPhone to give an accurate reading of your heart rate. But it’s not just the heart rate. The new AirPods Pro 3 can also track 50 different workouts using built-in “accelerometers, gyroscope, GPS” sensors. It also features a Workout Buddy, an Apple Intelligence-powered feature that will help motivate you through your fitness journey.

Besides the new fitness additions, AirPods Pro 3 can also do live translations in five languages, including English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Apple is expected to add support for Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) by the end of the year.

People Talking with AirPods Pro 3 On using Live Translations
Image Credit: Apple

It also improves on sound quality and delivers 2x better noise cancellation than the AirPods Pro 2 and 4 times better than the original Pro model. They have a better fit and longer battery, lasting 8 hours with ANC and 10 hours in transparency mode.

And if you are excited to pick them up, you will be glad to learn that the AirPods Pro 3 will retail at $249, which is the same as the previous model.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

